Telangana HC directs govt to finalize plan to reconstruct Osmania Hospital

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to finalize a comprehensive plan to reconstruct Osmania General Hospital (OGH). The court asked the government to submit the plan by February 7, 2023.

The direction was issued while hearing PIL petitions seeking restructuring, renovation and repair of OGH. The PIL cited GO 333 which was issued in 2010 by the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government.

The bench consisting of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy fixed February 7, 2023, as the next date of hearing.

OGH doctors protest

Recently, several people including doctors and the alumni of the Osmania General Hospital participated in a rally from Osmania Hospital to the Medical College demanding the construction of a new building.

Junior doctors from the hospital joined the rally in large numbers raising slogans ‘we want new building’, and ‘Jai Osmania’ on the main road at Osmangunj.

Stating their agony, protestors said that the rooftop of the present building was almost near to collapse and hence they require a new block to function without risking anyone’s life while on the hospital premises.