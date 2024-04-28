Hyderabad: Medical shop fined for selling ointment over MRP

Hyderabad: Officials of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) seized an ointment – ‘Mupima Ointment 5gm’ (Mupirocin Ointment IP 2% w/w) – from a medical shop here at Beeramguda, Sangareddy District for overpricing.

The product Mupirocin Ointment IP 2% is sold under the brand name ‘Mupima Ointment 5gm’, and falls under the price control as per Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

The price of the product has to be by the ceiling price fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Government of India, said the DCA in a press release.

The product ‘Mupima Ointment 5gm’ (Mupirocin Ointment IP 2% w/w), had an MRP of Rs. 189 for a 5-gram pack on the label of the product, which is a violation of Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, stated the DCA.

The Ceiling price fixed by the Central Government including Wholesale Price Index for the product “Mupirocin Ointment 2% w/w” is Rs. 20.29 per 1 gram i.e. Rs. 101.45 per 5 gram (ceiling price). Hence Maximum Retail Price (MRP) i.e. including GST 12 per cent should not be more than Rs. 113.6 for a 5-gram tube.