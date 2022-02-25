Hyderabad: Mega job mela on Feb 26; over 35 companies to take part

Hyderabad: Telangana State Society for Training and Employment Promotion in collaboration with Dhruv Consultancy Services is organising a job mela in the city on Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm at the Youth Hostel in Ranigunj.

Over 35 companies including Apollo Pharmacy, Amazon, Flipkart, MedPlus, PVR Cinemas, and Swiggy will be taking part in the mela and offer over 5,000 jobs to candidates.

Although entry into the fair is free, the candidates need to register online (click here for registration).

For details, candidates can dial helpline given below.