Hyderabad: Mega job mela on Feb 26; over 35 companies to take part

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 25th February 2022 6:57 pm IST
Hyderabad: Mega job mela on Feb 26, over 35 companies to take part
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Telangana State Society for Training and Employment Promotion in collaboration with Dhruv Consultancy Services is organising a job mela in the city on Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm at the Youth Hostel in Ranigunj. 

Over 35 companies including Apollo Pharmacy, Amazon, Flipkart, MedPlus, PVR Cinemas, and Swiggy will be taking part in the mela and offer over 5,000 jobs to candidates. 

Although entry into the fair is free, the candidates need to register online (click here for registration).

MS Education Academy

For details, candidates can dial helpline given below.

Helpline 1
Helpline 2

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button