Hyderabad: Mega job mela to take place in Attapur on March 7

Hyderabad: A free mega job mela is being organised in the city on Monday, March 7, from 9 am to 1 pm at Royal Hyatt Convention, Attapur.

In the job drive, over fifty companies are going to conduct interviews to fill more than 3,000 vacancies. The job mela is organised by social activist Mannan Khan and it is supported by Shah Constructions and Pariwar Group of Restaurants.

Both freshers and experienced people can apply. Candidates who have cleared SSC, Intermediate and graduated in any field will have the opportunity for suitable jobs as per their education qualification.

Candidates should keep two sets of their credentials, biodata and photos with them and should maintain social distancing norms.

For further information, the candidates may contact the given number.