Hyderabad men held for using smart glasses at Tamil Nadu temple

Hyderabad: Two people from Hyderabad were arrested on Friday, August 7, for allegedly using smart glasses while visiting the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Bhavnesh and Mahesh, were stopped by authorities at the entrance and handed over to the Tiruvannamalai Town Police.

Bhavnesh and Mahesh were detained for wearing smart glasses and entering the premises ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the temple.