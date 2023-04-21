‘Hyderabad metro cattle rail’: Viral video of super crowded Ameerpet station

Hyderabad: A video from Thursday of the Ameerpet metro station jam-packed with commuters trended online with many calling it a ‘stampede-like situation’.

The station was so overcrowded that the platform and its stairs at the station were filled with people unable to get in or get out of the metro rail.

Scores of reactions targetting the L&THMRL management and the state government of ‘inefficiency’ and ‘unprofessionalism’ surfaced on Twitter over the video. Some questions on the status of the management’s long overdue promise of decongestion.

“Its Hyderabad Metro Cattle rail. @ltmhyd deserves a award for this too. @md_hmrl running 6 coach train during peak hours would solve the problem but you people just don’t want to. Pathetic. Unprofessional,” one Twitter user remarked.

Many commuters are opting to take the metro in order to escape the scorching summer heat. One user asked the reasons why the TSRTC is not running air-conditioned buses on this route.

“Not sure why@TSRTCHQ is not running some A/C buses in these routes so people can get some relief. @tsrtcmdoffice – please do something. @TelanganaCMO,” he said.

Another Twitter user asked the city police if a case can be filed against the metro management for carrying people over capacity just like how auto drivers and motorists are fined.