Hyderabad: Metro employees strike demanding hike, services take hit

Hyderabad: Contract employees of the Hyderabad Metro rail reportedly called for a strike demanding a hike in their salary leading to an impact on the smooth functioning of the public transport system.

The employees who work at ticket counters at 27 metro stations on L. B. Nagar-Miyapur corridor staged a protest over their demands by holding a sit-in near metro stations.

The protestors said that they have been facing hardships for some time due to non-payment of salaries. They also claimed that officials were not addressing their grievances with regard to the working conditions.

The ticketing employees said that they were facing difficulties as relievers were not attending to duties on time and the officials concerned were not responding. They also claimed that they were not even being given time for lunch.

They made it clear that they will not resume duties till their salaries are enhanced. They sought a clear assurance from the contract agency. The employees demanded intervention by the higher-ups to do justice.

Concerned over the lack of increase in salaries for 5 years, the employees working on the Red line route called for a strike and abstained from duties.

The employees congregated at the Ameerpet metro station and raised their voices for a hike in salaries.

“We are demanding a basic pay of Rs 18000. Currently, we are being paid only Rs 11000 which is not sufficient,” said a protesting employee, speaking to Siasat.com.

Regarding the further course of action, he said that discussions are currently happening between the protesting team of employees and the management. “They promised a solution soon,” he added.

Contract employees of the @hmrgov reportedly called for a strike demanding a hike in their salary leading to an impact on the smooth functioning of the public transport system. #Hyderabad #SalaryHike pic.twitter.com/cLukXMlgvJ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 3, 2023

He further spoke about the non-existence of official week offs for the contract employees. “There are no official week offs and we are only paid for 24 days a month, not for 30,” he said.

The HMR management in a statement condemned the strike and called the protest ‘highly against the public interest’.

“Few ticketing staff under a contracting agency have connived and abstained from work today to disrupt train operations, causing passenger inconvenience. They are also spreading rumours and misinformation out of vested interest. Their claims are false and their actions are highly against the public interest, which will call for stern action by the HMR management. The management ensures due facilities and benefits are given to staff; However, they will discuss with them to learn more. Train operations are running on time and sufficient manpower is available,” the statement read.

(With inputs from IANS).