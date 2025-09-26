Hyderabad Metro expansion: Kishan Reddy hits back at CM Revanth’s remarks

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro expansion approvals have triggered a political spat between Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy.

The Union minister sharply rejected the chief minister’s claims that he was obstructing the project, calling Revanth Reddy’s conduct unjustifiable.

Kishan Reddy asserted his “steadfast commitment” to Telangana’s development and accused both Revanth Reddy and BRS leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) of engaging in baseless allegations against the BJP.

“KTR says Congress and BJP are one, while Revanth insists BRS and BJP are the same. Both parties seem afflicted with a political disorder marked by BJP-phobia, prompting irrational accusations,” he said.

After discussions in Delhi with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari about road infrastructure in Telangana, Kishan Reddy told reporters that he had repeatedly urged the Union Urban Development Minister to fast-track the Hyderabad Metro Phase-2 approvals.

No pending approvals at Centre: Reddy

He clarified that there were no pending issues at the Centre, emphasising that the state government must first reach an agreement with L&T, which currently operates the metro, before submitting a comprehensive proposal.

He also noted that financial institutions funding the project require detailed clarifications from the state government.

On CBI probe into Kaleshwaram project

Regarding the Telangana government’s request for a CBI inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project, Kishan Reddy said the investigation is underway and the agency will take an appropriate decision.

He also reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to maintaining 42 percent reservation for Backward Classes, adding that the final decision rests with the President and Governors.

On KTR’s ‘Gen Z’ uprising remark

In a forceful response to KTR’s recent statement advocating a Nepal-style Gen Z uprising in India, Kishan Reddy denounced the remark as seditious.

“Nepal witnessed attacks on its Supreme Court, Parliament, and residences of the Prime Minister and ministers. Is KTR calling for similar violence in India?” he questioned.