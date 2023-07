Hyderabad: The metro train timings on Corridor II between Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) have been changed from 6 am to 11 pm, according to a press release from Larsen & Toubro, which runs the service through a public-private partnership.

Earlier, the timings were 6:30 am to 11 pm owing to the flyover construction crossing the metro corridor at RTC Crossroads.

The modified schedule will be in effect from July 13.