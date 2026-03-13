Hyderabad Metro, MMTS expansion: Dedicated bus lanes planned by 2050

These proposals were made by LEA Associates South Asia, which was commissioned by the HMDA to prepare a Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Hyderabad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 13th March 2026 7:43 pm IST
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Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is planning a Rs 4 lakh crore infrastructure boost for the city with the expansion of the metro and MMTS network, dedicated bus lanes, flyovers, etc.

These proposals were made by LEA Associates South Asia, which was commissioned by the HMDA to prepare a Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Hyderabad.

Metro, MMTS expansion

Under this plan, LEA Associates Managing Director Dr MP Raju proposed increasing the cumulative length of the metro network to 258.4 km by 2030, 534.1 km by 2040 and 556.6 km by 2050. These lines will be twin track, meaning they will operate one track in each direction.

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Similarly, Hyderabad’s Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) will also be expanded to a cumulative length of 202 km by 2030, 255.6 km by 2040 and 336.4 km by 2050.

Dedicated bus lanes, interstate bus terminals

The CMP also calls for 29 km road corridors for Dedicated Bus Lanes (DBL)/ Bus Rapid Transit (BRTS) by 2040 and 48 km by 2050.

Moreover, seven inter-city/inter-state bus and truck terminals have been proposed across the metropolitan area by 2050.

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Roads, highways and bridges

The road and highway network, which includes a higher-order road transport network, arterial and sub-arterial corridors with right of way greater than 18m and collector roads, is proposed in addition to the existing road network.

The expansion is planned at 223 km by 2030, 2,640 km by 2040 and 2,847 km by 2050.

In terms of lane-km, road network supply increase for the horizon years 2030, 2040 and 2050 would be 759 lane-km, 11,070 lane-km and 19,352 lane-km respectively.

The plan also proposed 75 grade separators, 120 Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) or skywalks, 34 Road Over Bridges (ROBs) 16 Road Under Bridges (RUBs) eight elevated roads and 29 bridges across the Musi river by 2050.


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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 13th March 2026 7:43 pm IST

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