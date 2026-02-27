Hyderabad Commissioner of Police inspects H-CITI project development

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Friday, February 27, inspected the progress of the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) project, which was initiated to address the traffic congestion in Banjara Hills.

Sajjanar conducted a field-level inspection of the ongoing steel flyover construction works at Mugdha Junction on Banjara Hills Road no 2. He supervised the construction site along with senior police officials and representatives of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited.

Addressing the media, the Sajjanar said that the work was being carried out to establish a signal-free road network in the city. “A total of seven flyovers and underpasses will be constructed over the next two years, specifically to ensure signal-free traffic flow around KBR Park,” he said.

The Commissioner explained that these constructions are being undertaken in a phased and well-planned manner, in coordination with the GHMC, the Telangana government, and the police, to ensure minimal inconvenience to the public.

As part of this initiative, he mentioned that the construction work for six pillars on the route from Mugdha Junction towards KBR Park will commence from Friday night itself.

Sajjanar clarified that the works will be carried out intensively during the night hours to avoid traffic disruptions during the daytime. There will be minor inconvenience on the road only until the foundation work is complete, after which vehicular movement will continue as usual, he assured.

He explained that once this project is completed, the surroundings of KBR Park will completely transform into signal-free junctions, thereby facilitating smooth and rapid transit to the central, eastern and western parts of the city.

In view of the construction works, traffic restrictions will be in effect on the respective routes, and the Commissioner advised motorists to plan their travel time beforehand. He urged the public to use public transport as much as possible to avoid congestion.

Based on an assessment of the situation for the first two to three days after the commencement of the works, necessary route modifications will be made, and updated traffic advisories will be issued from time to time.

Sajjanar appealed to motorists and citizens to cooperate with the officials during the execution of these works, which are intended for the city’s overall development.