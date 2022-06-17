Hyderabad metro, MMTS halted amid violent Agnipath protests

Hyderabad: MMTS and Metro services have been cancelled as a result of violent protests which broke out at Secunderabad Railway station on Friday against the Union government’s Agnipath scheme.

Further, all shops around Secunderabad have been shut and a curfew has been imposed around the railway station. All major roads around the area have also been blocked.

Violent mobs set on fire East Coast Express, Rajkot Express, and Ajanta Express. 71 trains including 65 from Hyderabad Multi-Modal Transport System and six express trains have been cancelled so far.

The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled nine services from Hyderabad to Lingampalli, eight from Lingampalli to Hyderabad, 12 from Falaknuma to Lingampalli, 13 from Lingampalli to Falaknuma, and two from Falaknuma to Hyderabad and Ramachandrapuram to Falaknuma.

An official account of L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail has made an announcement through the tweet stating that “Passengers are informed that due to some disturbance in the city, all operations in all three lines of Hyderabad Metro Rail stand suspended till further notice. passengers are advised to take care and make alternate arrangements.”

MMTS train cancellation:

From Secunderabad Railway Station, the following trains Cancellation / Partial Cancellation/Diversion of Train services as detailed below:

18046: Hyderabad to Shalimar

07078: Umdanagar-Secunderabad

07055: Secunderabad – Umdanagar

07056: Umdanagar-Secunderabad

07059: Secunderabad – Umdanagar

07060: Umdanagar-Secunderabad

from Lingampally to Hyderabad:

47135, 47138, 47133, 47137, 47140, 47132, 47136, 47139, 47108, 47111, 47110, 47114, 47120, 47109, 47112, 47118, and 47119 are the train numbers.

Lingampally to Falaknuma:

47157, 47160, 47167, 47165, 47216, 47214, 47161, 47207, 47155, 47158 are the train numbers.

From Lingampally to Falaknuma

47181, 47188, 47189, 47186, 47212, 47182, 47184, 47159, 47179, 47183, 47185, 47217 are the train numbers.

From Falaknuma to Hyderabad

47201 is the train number.

From Ramanathapuram to Falaknuma:

47177 is the train number.

The violent protest broke out at Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday against the Central government’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme for recruitment in the armed forces. The situation grew tense after students set two bogies on fire during the protest. Students also pelted stones at buses.

Thousands of Army exam candidates who took part in the protest have expressed their anger and demanded the cancellation of the Agnipath scheme. They demanded that the army exam must be conducted as usual.