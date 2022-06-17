Agnipath scheme: Violent protest breaks out at Secunderabad Railway Station

Hyderabad: Violent protest broke out at Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday against the Central government’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme for recruitment in the armed forces.

The situation on the first three platforms became tense after students set two bogies on fire during the protest. NSUI activists and students also pelted stones at buses.

Thousands of Army exam candidates who took part in the protest have expressed their anger and demanded the cancellation of the Agnipath scheme. They demanded that the army exam must be conducted as usual.

One person reportedly died in the protest.

#WATCH | Telangana: Secunderabad railway station vandalised and a train set ablaze by agitators who are protesting against #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme. pic.twitter.com/2llzyfT4XG — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

Cancel Tod conduct Army rally's save Army students jai hind jai bharat ⚔️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jCFpD3ZXpw — Akula Rajesh (@AkulaRa55088982) June 17, 2022

During the protest, the parcel office was damaged, and stalls were looted.

After witnessing the tense situation, authorities have decided to stop all the trains, while, the police is trying to bring the situation back to normal.

Police reportedly fired in the air to control the situation.

Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq

Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq

Protests continue in other states

Meanwhile, protests against the scheme continue in Bihar for the second consecutive day as protestors on Friday disrupted the movement of trains in various districts of Bihar.

In Uttar Pradesh, a protest against the scheme was witnessed in Balia. A huge crowd gathered at Ballia Railway Station in protest against the scheme.

After the protest against the scheme turned violent in Haryana’s Palwal, mobile internet and SMS services have been suspended in the Ballabhgarh area of neighbouring Faridabad district.