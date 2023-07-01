Hyderabad Metro: Pay for 20 trips, ride for 30 with new student pass

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail on Saturday announced a new student pass offer, looking to capitalise on the reopening of educational institutions after the summer vacations.

Available in the form of a smart card, the pass will let students students take 30 rides in 30 days, after paying for just 20 trips.

Students born after April 1st, 1998 are eligible to avail the student pass.

In a tweet from its official handle, the L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail revealed that the student pass offer will run till March 31, 2024.

How do Hyderabadi students ride?

The metro way!



Hyderabad Metro introduces a new and special offer for students to make their commute to school/college way more affordable and faster.

Pay for 20 rides and get 30 rides in 30 days.



Terms and conditions apply.#landtmetro… pic.twitter.com/4VeBg7jXGj — L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail (@ltmhyd) July 1, 2023

According to a statement, students can purchase the pass from the JNTU College, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, Victoria Memorial and Dilsukhnagar stations on the Red line. On the Green line, passes can be purchased from JNTU College, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, Victoria Memorial and Dilsukhnagar.

The pass can be purchased from 11 AM to 5 PM.

Students who purchase the pass would also get discount coupons of various brands associated with Hyderabad Metro Rail such as 24Seven Convenience Stores, Reliance Trends and so on.

It was earlier reported that services on corridor – II of the metro will only commence at 6:30 am, a 30-minute delay from its usual timing, due to construction of a flyover crossing the metro corridor at RTC Crossroads.