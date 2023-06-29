Hyderabad Metro to see 30-minute morning delay on Corridor – II

The Corridor - II will operate on a revised schedule from June 30 to July 16.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Updated: 29th June 2023 3:51 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro will experience a 30-minute delay in morning services on corridor-II between the Jubilee Bus Station and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, from June 30 to July 16.

The Corridor – II will operate on a revised schedule, owing to the construction of a flyover crossing the metro corridor at RTC Crossroads, according to a press release from Larsen & Toubro, which runs the service through a public-private partnership.

The revised schedule is being devised in response to a request from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Metro services on the corridor will be available from 6:30 am to 11 pm.

The modified schedule will be in effect for a duration of about two weeks, the firm added.

