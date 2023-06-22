Hyderabad: After Kandukur vow, KCR promises metro line until Patancheru

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad metro line will be extended to Patancheru after the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is re-elected to power in 2024, announced chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday.

“We will definitely establish a metro here. I promise that in the first cabinet meeting after coming back to power in 2024, we will extend the metro rail from Patancheru-Hayathnagar,” KCR said while addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for the construction of a super-specialty hospital in Patancheru town.

The extension would give connectivity to all important centres along the high-density corridor to cope with ever-increasing traffic in the section, the chief minister added.

KCR’s announcement followed his earlier declaration of extending the metro towards the Kandukur area in the Maheshwaram constituency.

In the 2023-24 state budget, the state government announced the allocation of Rs 500 crore for the extension of metro rail services to the Old City.

However, the extension has remained in limbo for quite some time. Many political leaders from various parties allege the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party is responsible for the delay.

Speaking to Siasat.com, CPI state secretariat member ET Narasimha said that the construction of the Old City metro is mainly hindered by AIMIM MLAs and MPs. “People must know that Metro rails won’t come to the Old City until AIMIM rules the area,” he said.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail has been instrumental in transforming the city’s transportation landscape, however, the same service has not been made available in the old city so far.