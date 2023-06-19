KCR announces Hyderabad metro extension to Kandukur

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday declared that the Hyderabad Metro Rail network will be expanded to include more regions in the state capital.

He made the statement during the launch of the Haritha Haram Phase-9 in Tumuluru village in Ranga Reddy that the extension of the Hyderabad Metro Rail up to the Shamshabad airport will be a reality soon and that it would be extended further to Kandukur in Maheshwaram constituency.

Responding positively to Education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy’s appeal to extend the metro rail to Kandukur, he described it as a ‘genuine demand’ that would warrant prompt attention.

KCR also termed metro connectivity until BHEL a ‘compulsory requirement’.

“The ruling BRS in Telangana will return to power after the legislative assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year,” the BRS supremo asserted.

The chief minister, who planted a sapling as part of the ‘Haritotsavam’ celebrations at Tummaluru here, said greenery increased by about 7.7 per cent in Telangana with the implementation of the state government’s green drive ‘Harita Haram’ (green ornament).

“In Telangana, we have already planted 276 crore saplings. That is why greenery is visible wherever we see. We are so advanced that there is a nursery in every village, a ‘palle prakruti vanam’ in every village with open gyms for children,” he said.

The increased greenery is a collective effort, he said.

KCR also said he asked the state Chief Secretary (A Santhi Kumari) to freely distribute fruit-bearing saplings to the people from this year as part of the green drive.

Alleging that the Palamuru lift irrigation project in the state got delayed because of Congress leaders who obtained a stay (imposed on works) by approaching the Supreme Court, the CM assured that Ibrahimpatnam, Maheswaram and Vikarabad assembly constituencies would soon get water.

He further said those who ridiculed Telangana during the separate state agitation, saying it does not know how to do farming, were now in seventh place whereas Telangana is at the top in the country.

He also pointed out that Telangana is number one in the country in per capita power utilisation, per capita income, paddy production, 24×7 power supply and other indices.

KCR further announced a medical college for the Maheshwaram constituency along with the sanction of a power substation at Tumulur gram panchayat, Rs.15 lakh grant to every gram panchayat, and Rs.25 lakh to every municipality in the assembly constituency.

(With inputs from PTI).