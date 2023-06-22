Hyderabad: Is AIMIM responsible for Old City metro rail project delay?

Hyderabad: The announcement of the extension of the Hyderabad Metro Rail network to Kandukur has resulted in many leveling allegations against the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for the delay in the long-awaited Old City line.

Many political leaders from various parties alleged that AIMIM is responsible for the delay in the metro rail project in the Old City.

Speaking to Siasat.com, CPI state secretariat member ET Narasimha said that the construction of the Old City metro is mainly hindered by AIMIM MLAs and MPs.

“People must know that Metro rails won’t come to the Old City until AIMIM rules the area,” he said.

He further said that youth in the Old City won’t be able to get employed in the Hitec City due to the lack of quick transport facilities.

Taking a dig at the AIMIM leaders over their unfulfilled promises, the CPI member asked why AIMIM has failed to get a metro service that is now spread across the city.

Why no metro rail in Old City: Congress leader questions AIMIM

Congress leader Osman stated that AIMIM leaders have blindfolded people by conducting a marking session at the metro site.

“They make people believe that rail works are in progress. However, soon after the elections get over, the rail works come to a standstill,” he said.

“Since 2012, through the metro rail joint action committee, several protests have been carried out by Congress raising concerns over metro delays,” he added.

Also Read Hyderabad Metro stretch to Kandukur raises questions on Old City line

“AIMIM leadership does not want Old City people to progress. The leadership wants them to should stay slaves to the party,” alleged Osman.

“In 2014 and 2018, Akbaruddin Owaisi along with his party MLAs conducted marking on metro sites. Why is the metro not there yet?” asked the Congress member.

Is government helpless?

BRS leader Rashid Shareef said that he approached Telangana’s Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao for speedy works on the Old City metro.

However, KTR replied to him saying, “What can the state government do if the AIMIM leadership dominating the Old City themselves don’t want the metro to come up in their area?”

“Rs 500 crores were sanctioned by the state government in 2021 for the Old City metro. Why delay when you have the funds?” questioned the BRS leader to AIMIM.

“AIMIM leaders are using the Old City people as a vote bank. They would lose 50,000 votes if the metro rail comes up and road widening is carried out,” said Shareef.

Last year, KCR laid the foundation stone for the Hyderabad Airport Express Metro, a significant 31-kilometer-long project aimed at connecting the information technology district of Hitec City to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad.

In the case of the Old City metro line, the budget was allocated. However, despite making announcements and budget allocations, no concrete steps have been taken on the ground for the project.