Hyderabad Metro stretch to Kandukur raises questions on Old City line

Hyderabad: The announcement of the decision to extend the Hyderabad Metro Rail network to Kandukur has raised questions on the much-awaited Old City line.

On Monday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao while launching Haritha Haram Phase-9 in Tumuluru village, Ranga Reddy said that the extension of the Hyderabad Metro Rail up to the Shamshabad airport will be a reality soon. He also said that it would be extended further to Kandukur in the Maheshwaram constituency.

Last year, KCR laid the foundation stone for the Hyderabad Airport Express Metro, a significant 31-kilometer-long project aimed at connecting the information technology district of Hitec City to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad.

In the case of the Old City metro line, the budget was allocated in the previous year. However, despite making announcements and budget allocations, no concrete step has been taken on the ground for the project.

Again in the budget for 2023-24 presented in the Telangana State Assembly, an allocation of Rs 500 crore was made for extending Metro Rail services to the Old City.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail has been instrumental in transforming the city’s transportation landscape, however, the same service has not been made available in the old city so far.