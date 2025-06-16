Hyderabad metro rail bags National Safety Excellence Award

Hyderabad: L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (L&TMRHL) has been awarded the Railway Safety Excellence Award of the Year at the ET Infra Rail Show 2025 held in New Delhi on Monday, June 16.

The award, presented by The Economic Times, recognises exceptional contributions to the Indian rail and metro infrastructure sector.

The annual ET Infra Rail Awards celebrate innovation and leadership in areas such as safety, sustainability, technology, digital innovation, and urban mobility. L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited was selected for its outstanding focus on commuter safety, integrated risk management practices, and adoption of advanced technologies in metro rail operations.

“This recognition is not just a celebration of our achievements, but a reminder of the responsibility we carry in shaping the future of urban mobility. At L&TMRHL, safety is not a milestone, it is a mindset that guides every decision, every innovation, and every journey we enable,” said the managing director of L&TMRHL, KVB Reddy.

During the event, Mr. Reddy also took part in a panel discussion titled “Future of Urban Rail and Smart Stations – Transforming Urban Mobility,” where he elaborated on Hyderabad metro’s vision for next-generation public transit. He underscored the Metro’s achievements in punctuality, safety, and commuter satisfaction, attributed to its technology-driven operations and continuous service enhancements.

Addressing challenges in public-private partnerships (PPP), Mr. Reddy spoke about issues like delayed clearances and financial uncertainties. He stressed the importance of strong policy support and equitable risk-sharing mechanisms, while calling for deeper collaboration between government and private players to spur sustainable infrastructure development.