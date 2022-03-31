Hyderabad metro comes up with super saver card offering unlimited holiday travel

Hyderabad: Starting this Ugadi, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) has come out with a first-of-its-kind Super Saver Metro Holiday Card, which offers to provide unlimited metro travel across 57 metros stations and three corridors on 100 applicable holidays during the year.

The Super Saver Metro Holiday Card was unveiled, today by Mr. KVB Reddy, MD&CEO, L&TMRHL during an event at Ameerpet Metro Station amidst the presence of passengers and metro officials. The Super Saver Metro Holiday Cards would be available for sale from Ugadi (2nd April) onwards.

Any passenger can buy Super Saver Metro Holiday Card from 2nd April onwards from any of the metro rail ticket counters by paying a one-time non-refundable cost of Rs. 50/- and a top-up value of Rs. 59/- only. The top-up value will be valid only on the date of recharge of any applicable holiday and can be used throughout the day for unlimited travel across the metro network during the operational hour.

Mr. NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL, said, “What a better Ugadi offer to our passengers than a Super Saver Metro Holiday Card! This power-packed card will not only trigger our passengers to opt for unlimited metro travel on a holiday but also be lighter on their wallets. With such offers in place, people will be motivated to use the metro more often for their city commute.”

Mr. KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, said, “We are happy to launch this pocket-friendly Super Saver Metro Holiday Card commencing from the auspicious day of Ugadi. Now with a nominal recharge of Rs. 59/-, passengers can avail of unlimited metro travel on any listed holidays. This special offer reinforces our commitment to provide best in class travel options for passengers.”

Highlights of the Super Saver Metro Holiday Card:

Super Saver Metro Holiday Card is on sale at all ticket counters of Hyderabad Metro Rail

The card comes at a one-time cost of Rs. 50/- (non-refundable)

Recharge the card with a top-up value of Rs. 59/- at any metro station on the day of travel

The card is ready to be used within operational time across the metro network on the recharge day

The card is non-transferable and for ‘one card one traveller’ use

The super saver card will allow travel on the metro network on specified holidays only, on other days the AFC (Automatic Fare Collection) system will not accept this card