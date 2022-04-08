Hyderabad Metro Rail recognised for green and sustainable system

Hyderabad: The L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) was awarded the “Excellence in Green and Sustainable Metro System” at the third Rail Analysis Innovation & Excellence Summit 2022 in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Sudhir Chiplunkar, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of L&TMRHL, received the award and said, “We have been continuously exploring new modes of technologies and practices to adopt the environmentally sustainable mode of operations keeping a green future in focus making transportation a part of sustainable living in the ecosystem where we operate.”

The Hyderabad Metro Rail was acknowledged for its utilisation of clean energy and the progress in significantly reducing the impact on the environment.

KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, said, “We are happy to have been recognized for our green efforts by Rail Analysis. It goes a long way in reaffirming our commitment towards environment sustainability and continuously elevating the green footprint by providing Hyderabad Metro Rail as an eco-friendly transport option to the citizens of Hyderabad.”

As a green transportation system, Hyderabad Metro Rail uses alternate sources of energy to reduce carbon footprint and garner an indirect advantage with a focus on an environmentally sustainable mode of operations.

It has an 8.35 MWp of captive solar plants installed at open spaces within their metro depots and on the rooftops of approximately 28 metro stations. The Metro also taps energy from its innovative Regenerative Braking System of metro trains with over 35% energy regeneration.

As many as 20 metro stations of Hyderabad Metro Rail are IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) Platinum rated. Along with having over 150 water-harvesting pits conserving water and restoring groundwater table, both Uppal & Miyapur depots are zero discharge, water, and energy surplus premises.