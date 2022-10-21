Hyderabad metro rail stations get IGBC’s platinum rating

Hyderabad: Hyderabad metro rail on Thursday was awarded Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Green MRTS Certification. Its three stations got the highest platinum rating under the elevated stations’ category.

These stations are located at Durgam Cheruvu, Punjagutta, and LB Nagar. After the announcement, the number of metro stations certified with the IGBC platinum rating rises to 23.

What is IGBC platinum rating?

It is a certification meant to encourage green concepts in design, construction, etc.

The objective of the IGBC Green MRTS rating is to ensure environmental sustainability and enhance the experience of commuters.

Hyderabad Metro Rail

HMRL is continuously working to improve the commuters’ experience by taking new initiatives.

Recently, in collaboration with Svida Mobility Services, HMRL decided to introduce 25 new routes for last-mile connectivity to residential and commercial hubs.

Earlier, it extended its service timing till 11 pm making the metro train available for traveling to various locations in Hyderabad from 6 am till late at night.

Metro rail in old city of Hyderabad

Despite its popularity in the new city, the metro rail has not been made available in the Old city of Hyderabad so far.

Recently, AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi met the managing director of HMRL NVS Reddy to urge him to take up the construction of the old city metro corridor works from Imlibun Bus Station to Falaknuma.

Stating that there is undue delay in extending HMR connectivity in Old City after budgetary allocation, he requested NVS Reddy to give instructions to officials to take up metro rail works in the Old City of Hyderabad.