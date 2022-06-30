Hyderabad metro rail: Survey commences in old city

Hyderabad: Will the dream of the metro rail plying in the old city of Hyderabad ever be materialized? This question is upper in the mind of the people in the Old City these days.

The former chief minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Dr Rajasekhar Reddy launched the metro rail project in Hyderabad. The plan was to run metro rail from Afzalgunj to Falaknuma. But this plan was not implemented and the people of the old city were kept out of the metro rail service.

The engineers of the Hyderabad metro rail are currently undertaking a fresh survey to launch the service in the old city.

The current survey is expected to be completed within a week. The survey will review afresh the route indicated in the old plan.

The Telangana government had announced during the last Assembly session to run metro rail in Old City and allocated a budget for its expansion which led to the current survey.

It is being said that once the survey is completed the construction work will start.

The L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad had completed the first phase of the metro rail project across three traffic corridors: Red Line from L.B. Nagar to Miyapur, Blue Line from Nagole to Raidurg and the Green Line from Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) upto MGBS of about 69.2 km.

In the past, the public representatives had opposed the construction citing about 1,000 religious and heritage structures along the route but now citizens from the Old City are wondering why they were deprived of the benefit of the Metro Rail.