Hyderabad Metro Rail, TSRTC sign MoU to ease travel in twin cities

Hyderabad: Hyderabad L&T Metro Rail and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) entered into an agreement to provide convenient travel to the residents of the twin cities.

The agreement has been signed to provide first and last-mile connectivity service in Hyderabad and ensure easier and more comfortable transportation facilities in the city.

L&T Chief Strategy Officer Murali Varada Rajan and Chief Marketing Officer Rishikumar Varma, met TSRTC Managing Director, VC Sajjanar, on Saturday at Bus Bhavan where a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between two public service providers.

Speaking on this occasion, Sajjanar said, “Along with running buses in connection with the metro stations, a timetable of the services, the indicator boards are being set up.” Information centres at metro stations are also making arrangements for announcements.

Decisions over the special measures to run TSRTC buses alongside the metro service are being mutually made.

Calling it a historic agreement, Sajjanar hoped that the decision will help strengthen the public transport system and avoid traffic jams.