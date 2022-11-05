Hyderabad Metro Rail, TSRTC sign MoU to ease travel in twin cities

Calling it a historic agreement, Sajjanar hoped that the decision will help strengthen the public transport system and avoid traffic jams.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 6th November 2022 12:50 am IST
TSRTC and Hyderabad Metro rail sign MoU.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad L&T Metro Rail and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) entered into an agreement to provide convenient travel to the residents of the twin cities.

The agreement has been signed to provide first and last-mile connectivity service in Hyderabad and ensure easier and more comfortable transportation facilities in the city.

L&T Chief Strategy Officer Murali Varada Rajan and Chief Marketing Officer Rishikumar Varma, met TSRTC Managing Director, VC Sajjanar, on Saturday at Bus Bhavan where a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between two public service providers.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Student arrested for selling drug chocolates to peers

Speaking on this occasion, Sajjanar said, “Along with running buses in connection with the metro stations, a timetable of the services, the indicator boards are being set up.” Information centres at metro stations are also making arrangements for announcements.

Decisions over the special measures to run TSRTC buses alongside the metro service are being mutually made.

Calling it a historic agreement, Sajjanar hoped that the decision will help strengthen the public transport system and avoid traffic jams.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button