Hyderabad metro reaches historic milestone of 5L commuters in a day

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail reached a historic milestone, with over five lakh passengers using it for travel on Monday.

On July 3, 5.10 Lakh people availed the service of the metro, according to KVB Reddy, MD & CEO of L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited and Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL).

“Covid19 had taken a negative toll on our business, but through the consistent efforts and hard work by our respective teams, today we could taste this success,” he said in a statement.

The Hyderabad Metro has seen an uptick in users after the pandemic, during which it had faced huge loss of revenue.

Last week, it announced a new student pass offer, looking to capitalise on the reopening of educational institutions after summer vacations.

Available in the form of a smart card, the pass will let students students take 30 rides in 30 days, after paying for just 20 trips. Students born after April 1st, 1998 are eligible to avail the student pass.