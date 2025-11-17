Hyderabad metro timings now Live on Google Maps

Hyderabad: In a major digital boost, Hyderabad metro commuters can now easily access timings of the rail’s departures, arrivals in real-time through Google Maps, after state government rolled out the city’s full transit dataset in an open, standardised format.

Speaking on the development, state IT minister D Sridhar Babu said that the Open Data Telangana Portal, in collaboration with Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), has rolled out a completed General Transit Feed Specification (GTFS) dataset covering all three corridors, 118 stations, and 6,958 scheduled weekly trips.

The GTFS format automatically syncs schedule changes or delays with Google Maps and other navigation-based platforms.

Hyderabad Metro, the country’s third-largest network after Delhi and Bengaluru, currently operates across three corridors covering nearly 69 km, and is set to expand by an additional 70 km under Phases 2 and 3.

Alongside the Hyderabad metro, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s (TGSRTC) buses running in the Greater Hyderabad zone will also be enabled with the real-time update.

As per reports, the system is ready and will be launched soon, integrating metro and bus trip planning.