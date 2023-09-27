Hyderabad Metro to operate till 1 am on Ganesh immersion day

The last trains will start their journey at 1 am on Friday from the origin stations and reach the respective destinations by about 2 am.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 27th September 2023 4:46 pm IST
Metro train in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail has announced an extension of its operational hours on Thursday, September 28, to facilitate the smooth movement of devotees during Ganesh immersion.

The extended services will commence at 6 am on Thursday and will end at 1 am on Friday.

This decision comes as a relief to thousands of commuters and devotees who participate in the grand Ganesh immersion processions.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities have urged passengers to cooperate with security personnel and the metro’s staff to ensure a smooth and secure journey.

Furthermore, additional security measures will be in place to manage the increased footfall during these extended hours.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 27th September 2023 4:46 pm IST
