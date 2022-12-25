Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority to sell flats

Hyderabad: Are you looking for 1BHK, 2BHK or 3BHK flats in Hyderabad? If yes, avail of the opportunity that is being provided by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Limited (TRSCL).

HMDA and TRSCL are gearing up to allot unsold Rajiv Swagruha flats available at Bandlaguda and Pocharam.

At Bandlaguda, Hyderabad, 400 1BHK flats are available for sale whereas, at Pocharam, 1BHK, 2BHK, and 3BHK flats are ready.

Cost of flats in Hyderabad

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official said that the cost of the 1BHK flat at Bandlaguda is Rs. 15 lakhs, and those who are interested need to visit the site.

Once satisfied with the flat and the spot, the applicants have to pay an initial deposit of Rs. 1 lakh for 1 BHK flat. The amount has to be paid in the form of a DD in favor of the HMDA commissioner by January 18. Those who are looking for 2BHK and 3BHK flats need to pay Rs. 2 lakhs and Rs. 3 lakhs respectively.

The rest of the amount for the flats in Bandlaguda, Hyderabad, and Pocharam can be paid after the allotment which will be done after January 18. If no flat is allotted, the initial deposit will be refunded, the official added.

Those interested need to contact the HMDA office in Telangana State Housing Corporation Limited located at Urdu Galli, Himayatnagar, Hyderabad.

Open plots vs flats

Those who want to own a house in Hyderabad are always in a dilemma about whether to buy a plot or a flat.

Although open plots have many advantages over flats in Hyderabad, flats are the better option for those who are looking for an option of ready-to-move-in house.

For those who prefer to stay at popular locations in the city, finding open plots is a difficult task. For them, owning flats will not only be a better but also an affordable option.