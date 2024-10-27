Hyderabad: Migrant labourer arrested for snatching gold chain

The accused has been placed under judicial remand, and further investigations are underway.

Hyderabad: The Nacharam Police under the Rachakonda commissionerate apprehended a 21-year-old migrant labourer on Sunday in connection with the recent robbery of 30 grams of gold.

The accused, Sagar Pandit, hailing from West Bengal, along with his associate Surya Hela, who remains absconded, allegedly snatched a gold chain from Kadthala Kanakavva, a tea stall vendor on Road No.15, IDA Nacharam, opposite Dual Technologies.

On information, police arrested Pandit and recovered a 13 gram gold biscuit. However, the gold chain has not been recovered.

