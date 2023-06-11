Hyderabad: Minister Satyavathi Rathod gets KCR’s name inked

Hyderabad: Tribal Welfare Minister, Satyavathi Rathod showed her support and “deep affection” for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) by getting his name tattooed on her arm.

The minister attended the Tribal Cultural Festival on Saturday at Banjara Bhavan held as a part of the Telangana State Formation Decade celebrations.

The event showcased the rich culture of Adivasi and Banjara communities, the exhibition had various stalls which exhibited products created by the individuals of the community.

Among the various stalls was also a tattoo booth, where the minister expressed her wish to get a permanent tattoo of the Chief Minister’s initials, to appreciate the work he did for the development and welfare of the tribal communities.

The tattoo was crafted by Rambai, the daughter-in-law of Vedma Rama, an associate of Komuram Bheem.

Rathod proudly displayed her tattoo and tweeted videos and pictures of her attending the event. During the event, she highlighted the numerous welfare schemes introduced by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) under the leadership of KCR.