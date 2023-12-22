Hyderabad: Minor among 8 held for murder over PDS rice dispute

Hyderabad: As many as eight persons, including a minor, were arrested on Thursday by the IS Sadan police for murdering a man over a PDS rice smuggling dispute.

The arrested were identified as Mohd Mazhar, Shaik Muzammil, Kaleem Khan, Afroz Siddiqui, Khaled Osman Ansari, Mohd Amer and Abdul Amer. Another accused is a juvenile whose identity was not revealed.

DCP (south east) Rohith Raju said the Mazhar and his associates would purchase PDS rice from the general public and selling it on high rate. In October 2023, Mazhar, Muzammil, Kaleem, Afroz together with one Arif and his associates went to Sama Bar and Restaurant at Karmanghat to drink.

During that time a heated argument arose between them and Mazher attacked Arif with a bottle, causing grievous injuries. The deceased, identified as Tariq Ali intervened and assured Mazher that he will mediate the issue with Arif and get him to compromise. He demanded that Mazher give Rs 2 lakh to Arif.

“After receiving the amount, Tariq Ali did not give it to Arif neither did he return it to Mazher. Then, Mazher demanded the amount on which Tariq threatened him. He demanded that they pay him Rs 1 lakh every month otherwise he would lodge a complaint against them with appropriate authorities regarding PDS rice business,” said the DCP.

As per the plan, on Tuesday early hours around 2 am, Tariq Ali was alone sitting on Activa bike in front of his house. Taking this advantage, the accused went to the Tariq Ali at Ramchandra Nagar, Edi Bazar on three Activa bikes and stabbed to death.