Hyderabad: Minor driving auto with woman on lap penalised

Hyderabad: A video showing a juvenile driving an autorickshaw on Hyderabad’s Chaderghat Bridge while a woman sat on his lap inside the moving vehicle has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to an incident that occurred in November 2025.

According to Chaderghat police, the video was first noticed by officers on Patrol Car-I duty on November 7, 2025, while it was circulating on X (formerly Twitter). Based on the complaint, police registered a case.

In an official press note, police alleged that the driver was “behaving indecently” with the woman inside the moving autorickshaw. The act was described by police as “obscene, negligent, and dangerous to public safety,” besides causing a public nuisance.

Juvenile apprehended

During the investigation, police identified and apprehended the juvenile.

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) later ordered the minor to undergo one month of community service at the JJB office in Nampally, Red Hills, from 10 am to 2 pm daily.

Police also said a connected case has been admitted before the V Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (VACJM) for appropriate legal proceedings.

Police clarified that although the video has resurfaced and is being widely shared now, the incident took place and legal action was initiated in November 2025.