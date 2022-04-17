Hyderabad: Mir Alam Mandi restoration concepts shortlisted

Hyderabad: Urban Development chief secretary Arvind Kumar on Saturday convened a meeting with the owners of stalls in Mir Alam Mandi to finalise the design concepts of the market.

The meeting was presided over by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, other attendees included Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan and shop owners from the market.

Kumar took to Twitter to share the news of the meeting and said, “In a meeting held today presided over by MP janaab @asadowaisi saab & @MumtazKhanMLA, with shop owners/lessees (led by Muzaffar Ali, Muralidhar Reddy & Ahmad saab) of #MirAlam Mandi, design concepts for mkt renovation got explained & a design was shortlisted unanimously @KTRTRS.”