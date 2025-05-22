Hyderabad: Miss World 2025 finalists announced, Nandini among top 24

Hyderabad: The 72nd edition of Miss World, currently being held in Hyderabad, has reached a key moment with the announcement of 24 finalists for the Talent Competition. Representing the host country, Miss World India Nandini Gupta is among the selected contestants.

The finalists were chosen after a competitive audition process and a rigorous second round. These young women will perform again on May 23, showcasing their unique skills before a global audience.

Nearly 100 contestants from around the world participated, presenting a wide range of talents including classical music, modern dance, singing, and traditional art forms—highlighting the cultural diversity of the pageant.

The 24 countries selected for the Talent Competition final are: United States, Poland, Nigeria, Philippines, Malta, Italy, Indonesia, Trinidad and Tobago, Estonia, Germany, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Netherlands, Wales, Czech Republic, Jamaica, Argentina, Ireland, Australia, India, Sri Lanka, Ethiopia, Cameroon, and Kenya.

The winner of the Talent round will earn a fast-track spot into the Top 10 of her continental group, bringing her closer to the Miss World crown.

Julia Morley, Chair and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, praised the participants for their dedication. “The talent displayed by these young women reflects both their hard work and the cultures they proudly represent. I wish them all the best as they prepare to shine on the world stage,” she said.

The Miss World Festival continues in Telangana, promoting global unity and the pageant’s theme of “Beauty with a Purpose.”