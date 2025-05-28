Hyderabad: Miss World 2025 finalists begin rehearsals for Grand Finale

Hyderabad: Rehearsals for the Grand Finale of the 72nd Miss World pageant begins today at the Hitex Exhibition Centre, with 108 contestants taking part.

The participants were welcomed with traditional Indian hospitality, including drum performances, a live concert, and a colourful breakfast featuring fresh fruits and coconuts bearing the Hitex logo. The venue was decorated with vibrant fabrics and lights to showcase Indian culture.

On Monday night, the “Beauty with a Purpose” (BWAP) Gala Night was held, where top two social impact projects from each continent were announced. Four overall winners were selected and secured a fast-track entry into the Miss World 2025 quarterfinals.

The winners were:

Valeria Pérez from Puerto Rico (Americas & Caribbean) for her project “Communicating Without Limits”, supporting people with Down syndrome, hearing impairments, and cancer-affected families.

Natasha Nyonyozi from Uganda (Africa) for her “Nyonyozi Initiative”, aiding children with autism.

Millie-Mae Adams from Wales (Europe) for her project “First Aid Against Knife Crime”, aimed at youth education and saving lives.

Monica Kezia Sembiring from Indonesia (Asia & Oceania) for her “Pipeline for Lifeline” initiative, providing clean water to underprivileged communities.

Huỳnh Trần Ý Nhi from Vietnam was named runner-up in the Asia & Oceania region.

The Grand Finale of Miss World 2025 is scheduled for May 31 at Hitex, Hyderabad, where the four BWAP winners will compete in the quarterfinals.