Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan’s stardom has always come with a festival-like fan culture, and that energy is back in full swing as his 2008 action-comedy Jalsa returns to theatres in a 4K version on December 31, New Year’s Eve. The re-release is drawing strong crowds across Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam, and a set of viral theatre clips has now become the biggest talking point online.

Viral mask videos steal the spotlight

While celebration videos are common for big re-releases, a few clips from the Jalsa 4K screenings have gone viral for a different reason. In the videos circulating on social media, a small group of fans is seen wearing masks resembling Allu Arjun and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, holding Jana Sena banners, and staging a playful mock-fight while others shout slogans at them.

The clips have triggered mixed reactions online, with some calling it “just fan fun” and others saying the act went too far.

Jalsa 4K re-release creates a New Year rush

According to a Telugu news report, Jalsa sold 8,000 plus tickets in the last 24 hours on BookMyShow and has already collected about Rs 25 lakh gross at an all-India level.

On BookMyShow, the film is showing a 9.8 out of 10 rating with over 31,000 votes, underlining the film’s cult status even after 17 years.

Murari 4K also pulls crowds

Mahesh Babu’s supernatural drama Murari is also enjoying strong response. The same report says the film sold 5,000 plus tickets, holds a 9.7 out of 10 rating, and is seeing around 50 percent average occupancy per show. Trade posts around the re-release have also highlighted low ticket pricing, starting near Rs 99 to Rs 105 in many locations.

The mask videos also arrive at a time when online fan groups have been sensitive, especially after recent chatter around differences between Mega fans and Allu Arjun fans, often linked to political optics and past campaign-related controversies.