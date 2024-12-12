Hyderabad: Mohan Babu charged with attempt to murder for attacking journo

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Mohan Babu Manchu has been charged with attempt to murder for attacking a journalist in Hyderabad’s Jalpally area on Tuesday, December 9.

Earlier, the Pahadishareef police had booked a case under section 188 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) Act based on the medical report of the injured journalist, the case was altered to section 109 of the BNS for attempt to murder.

Mohan Babu attacks journalist in Hyderabad’s Japally

Amid the ongoing feud with his son, Manchu Manoj, Mohan Babu Manchu was seen attacking a journalist from a vernacular news channel in Hyderabad on Tuesday, December 9.

In his complaint, the journalist stated that when Manchu Manoj and other journalists went into the house at his invitation, Mohan Babu confronted them aggressively, used abusive and foul language, grabbed the mike and attacked him with it. This resulted in severe head injury.

The incident occurred when Manchu Manoj broke the gate to enter the house after an argument with the bouncers deployed there. Along with Manoj and his private security men, some journalists also entered the house.

When the TV9 reporter asked a question to Mohan Babu about the dispute with his son, he got enraged, grabbed the mike and attacked the reporter with the mike. The journalist fell to the ground. The bouncers drove out all the journalists out of the house.

Following the attack by the Tollywood actor, the journalist was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad. According to doctors, he has suffered three fractures in the zygomatic bone (cheekbone) and needs plastic surgery.

Meanwhile, journalists staged a protest in front of the Film Chamber office and demanded action against Mohan Babu. They demanded that an attempt to murder case be registered against him.

The journalists also demanded that Mohan Babu’s family be expelled from the Movie Artists Association (MAA), the apex body of Tollywood. Mohan Babu’s elder son and actor Manchu Vishnu is the president of MAA.

(With inputs from IANS)