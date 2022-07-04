Hyderabad: ‘Money Heist’ gang says ‘Bye Bye Modi’ for one last time

Hyderabad: ‘Money Heist’ gang was in news ever since the beginning of the BJP national executive meeting in Hyderabad. Yesterday, they were seen holding placards that reads ‘Bye Bye Modi’.

Recently, a poster in LB Nagar targeted BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The poster apparently accused BJP of toppling state governments.

It listed out states where the saffron party formed governments after ruling parties’ MLAs shift their loyalist.

Targeting the prime minister, it mentioned ‘#ByeByeModi’. The poster also carries the caption, ‘We only rob bank, you rob the whole nation’.

Oh no !#MoneyHeist gang strikes back hard yet again 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fkzaItcYXU — YSR (@ysathishreddy) July 3, 2022

Poster accuses PM Modi

It is not the first time, earlier too similar poster was put up at LB Nagar circle. It has accused the Prime Minister of stealing from the public.

Posting an image of the hoarding on Twitter, social media convenor of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Satish Reddy had written, “What creativity!”.

PM avoids attacking KCR

On the last day of the BJP National Executive Committee meeting in the city, PM Modi claimed that the people of Telangana double-engine government of BJP but avoided attacking Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government.

Unlike in the past when Modi came down heavily on KCR for family rule and appeasement politics, this time he made no mention of the Chief Minister or TRS.

He instead focused on listing out steps taken by the Central government during the last eight years for the development of Telangana and what BJP would do if voted to power in the state.

The public meeting organised at the end of the two-day national executive of the BJP received a huge response.

With inputs from agencies