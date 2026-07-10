Hyderabad: Monsoon worsens Jalpally, Pahadishareef road condition

Hyderabad: Motorists and residents are facing severe inconvenience due to the deteriorating condition of Jalpally Road and Pahadishareef Road, where damaged road surfaces, large potholes and persistent water stagnation have made commuting dangerous.

Following recent rains, several portions of both roads have become waterlogged, with potholes remaining submerged under stagnant water. Motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders, are unable to judge the depth of the potholes, resulting in frequent skidding incidents, vehicle damage and minor accidents. The damaged stretches also lead to traffic congestion during peak hours as vehicles slow down to negotiate the uneven surface.

Mohd Ashwaq , a local resident said Jalpally Road has become increasingly difficult to use, especially during the monsoon. “Large potholes filled with rainwater make the road dangerous for motorists. Daily commuters are forced to travel cautiously, but accidents remain a constant risk,” he said.

MA Qudoos, a businessman and resident of Jalpally highlighted the poor condition of Pahadishareef Road, saying the damaged surface and inadequate drainage have remained unresolved despite repeated representations to the authorities.

“Temporary repairs do not last. What is needed is complete resurfacing of the road and a proper drainage system to prevent waterlogging,” he said.

Mosquitoes breeding in stagnant water

Nizamuddin, local resident, expressed concern over stagnant water remaining on both roads for several days.

“Mosquitoes breed in the stagnant water, creating a health hazard for residents living nearby. The authorities should take immediate steps to repair the roads and ensure proper drainage before the situation worsens,” he said.

Residents have appealed to the civic authorities to undertake permanent repairs on both Jalpally Road and Pahadishareef Road, improve stormwater drainage and ensure regular maintenance so that commuters are not forced to endure unsafe road conditions every monsoon.