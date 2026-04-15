Hyderabad: Moving BMW car catches fire in Begumpet

Flames erupted from the engine of a moving BMW at Begumpet’s Dark Bungalow Chowrastha; fire teams responded swiftly, 75% of the car was gutted, no injuries reported.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 15th April 2026 10:54 am IST
Hyderabad: Moving BMW car catches fire in Begumpet
BMW on fire in Begumpet.

Hyderabad: A moving BMW car suddenly caught fire at Dark Bungalow Chowrastha in Begumpet, Hyderabad, triggering panic among commuters on Wednesday, April 15.

According to reports, the luxury vehicle was in motion when flames began to emerge from the engine area, quickly engulfing large portions of the car.

Alert locals immediately informed the fire department, which responded swiftly to the scene. Fire personnel managed to bring the blaze under control before it could spread further or cause damage to nearby vehicles and property.

Subhan Bakery

Internal short circuit possible cause of fire

Nearly 75 percent of the car was gutted in the fire by the time it was extinguished. Speaking with Siasat.com, a Snorkel Fire Station official said that the fire possibly occurred due to an internal short circuit.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. The occupants of the vehicle were able to escape safely before the fire intensified.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 15th April 2026 10:54 am IST

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