Hyderabad: Moving BMW car catches fire in Begumpet

Hyderabad: A moving BMW car suddenly caught fire at Dark Bungalow Chowrastha in Begumpet, Hyderabad, triggering panic among commuters on Wednesday, April 15.

According to reports, the luxury vehicle was in motion when flames began to emerge from the engine area, quickly engulfing large portions of the car.

Alert locals immediately informed the fire department, which responded swiftly to the scene. Fire personnel managed to bring the blaze under control before it could spread further or cause damage to nearby vehicles and property.

Internal short circuit possible cause of fire

Nearly 75 percent of the car was gutted in the fire by the time it was extinguished. Speaking with Siasat.com, a Snorkel Fire Station official said that the fire possibly occurred due to an internal short circuit.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. The occupants of the vehicle were able to escape safely before the fire intensified.