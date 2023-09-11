Hyderabad: Moving car catches fire near Shamshabad, driver safe

Hyderabad: In yet another bizarre incident, a moving car caught fire suddenly near Shamshabad while it was going towards Gachibowli from the RGI Airport on Sunday.

A video of the incident surfaced on Twitter, showing huge flames and smoke emanating from the car.

A running car today caught fire on ORR near Exit 17, Rajendranagar in #hyderabad this afternoon. #livevideo pic.twitter.com/7ckN3ltR9o — Manish Mishra (@mannshandilya) September 10, 2023

The driver managed to escape from the vehicle on time. Local authorities and emergency services were alerted immediately, following which the fire was extinguished by the ORR staff.

In the recent past, a number of such incidents have occurred in the city. In August, a car moving on the Begumpet road near Green Lands junction caught fire. Another case caught fire near NMDC at Masab Tank in the same month. In July, another car caught fire in the Jubilee Hills area.