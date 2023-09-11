Hyderabad: Moving car catches fire near Shamshabad, driver safe

In the recent past, a number of such incidents have occurred in the city

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 11th September 2023 6:14 pm IST
Moving car catches fire near Shamshabad (Screengrab: Twitter)

Hyderabad: In yet another bizarre incident, a moving car caught fire suddenly near Shamshabad while it was going towards Gachibowli from the RGI Airport on Sunday.

Peoples Career

A video of the incident surfaced on Twitter, showing huge flames and smoke emanating from the car.

The driver managed to escape from the vehicle on time. Local authorities and emergency services were alerted immediately, following which the fire was extinguished by the ORR staff.

MS Education Academy

In the recent past, a number of such incidents have occurred in the city. In August, a car moving on the Begumpet road near Green Lands junction caught fire. Another case caught fire near NMDC at Masab Tank in the same month. In July, another car caught fire in the Jubilee Hills area.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 11th September 2023 6:14 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button