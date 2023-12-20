Hyderabad: MS Creative School bags Brainfeed Trailblazer award

During the ceremony, founder, chairman, and trustee of MS Education Mohammed Lateef Khan spoke about crucial challenges faced by educational institutions

Updated: 20th December 2023 9:01 pm IST
Representative of MS Creative School receives the award

Hyderabad: MS Education Academy’s MS Creative School has won the prestigious “Brainfeed Trailblazer School of the Year 2023-24” award. The award recognises the outstanding contribution made by leading educational institutes.

The award was presented at ET TECH X 2023, Asia’s largest B2B Expo on Education and Training Resources & Technology, held at the HiTex Exhibition Center in Hyderabad.

During the ceremony, founder, chairman, and trustee of MS Education Mohammed Lateef Khan spoke about crucial challenges faced by educational institutions, emphasising the institution’s dedication to tackle issues such as student discipline and mobile phone addiction.

The citation acknowledged MS Education Academy’s MS Creative Schools as a trailblazing institution in India, applauding them for their innovation and persistent attempts to integrate best practices into the teaching-learning process.

MS Education Academy extended its sincere thanks to Brainfeed innovation and the organisers of ET TECH 2023.

