Hyderabad: MS Education Academy organizes ‘Mission Fajr’ for students

Hyderabad: MS Education Academy is beginning the 4th year of Mission Fajr with renewed determination, stronger spiritual motivation, and a deeper sense of commitment. On this occasion, the Founder and Chairman of MS Education Academy, Mohammed Lateef Khan, delivered an important message addressed to parents, teachers, and students. He officially announced the special 30-day program of Mission Fajr 2025 and the incentives for Mission Fajr Champion 2025. This training initiative will run from November 17 to December 16, 2025. Along with Mission Fajr, a dedicated Mission Wudhu (Ablution Initiative) will also be observed this year.

In his message, he emphasized that waking up early and offering the Fajr prayer regularly is not only a source of spiritual elevation but also has a positive impact on students’ character, discipline, and mental focus. He added that Mission Ba-Wudhu (Staying in a State of Ablution) is an essential part of this initiative, aimed at helping children remain pure, stay closer to God, and understand the practical importance of cleanliness in daily life.

He further announced the special rewards for Mission Fajr Champion 2025, stating that students who perform the Fajr prayer every day for all 30 days without missing even once will receive a Mission Fajr Champion 2025 Special Badge, a Rs 500 fee voucher, and a Certificate of Commitment and Discipline.

Lateef Khan urged parents and teachers that this mission must not be viewed as a student-only activity. It is a collective family practice. When children observe their parents and teachers offering prayers regularly and maintaining purity, these habits become deeply ingrained in them for life.

Concluding his message, he said, “Let us make these 30 days a turning point in our lives. Sleep early, wake up early. Stay pure, stay protected. May Allah grant us steadfastness, acceptance, and the strength to act upon these values.”

MS Education Academy has invited parents, guardians, and teachers to participate wholeheartedly in this training initiative and contribute to shaping a brighter future and stronger character for the new generation.