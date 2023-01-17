Hyderabad: Mukarram Jah’s funeral tomorrow; KCR visits Chowmohalla

Hyderabad: The body of the eighth titular Nizam Mukarram Jah Bahadur arrived in the city in a specially chartered aircraft from Istanbul Turkey on Tuesday at RGI Airport, around 5 pm.

It was later transported to the Chowmohalla Palace near Charminar and kept in the Durbar Mahal. Several of the family members are present at the Chowmohalla Palace.

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited the Chowmohalla Palace around 7 pm and meet the family members. He will pay last respect to titular Nizam VIII of Hyderabad. Several other ministers and government officials are expected to visit.

The family members, trustees of various trusts linked to Nizam’s family and people connected to the institutions will be allowed to pay their last respects between 7:45 pm and 9 pm on Tuesday.

Mortal remains of the eighth titular Nizam Mukarram Jah Bahadur arrived at Chowmohalla Palace pic.twitter.com/NXcDmCKlai — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 17, 2023

Elaborate arrangements have been made in the Chowmohalla Palace by the administration to avoid any untoward incident on Wednesday when the general public will be allowed to have a glimpse between 8 am to 1 pm. In the afternoon, at around 3:30 pm, the funeral procession will start from the palace to the historic Makkah Masjid.

After the Asar prayers, (around 5 pm) the ‘Namaz-e-Janaza’ will take place and the body will be laid to rest beside the grave of his father Mir Himayat Ali Khan Azam Jah Bahadur and the eldest son of seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan.

Mukarram Jah passed away in Istanbul on Saturday night. He was 89. The heir to the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad was the grandson of the last reigning Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan.