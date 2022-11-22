Hyderabad: Murgi Chowk gets ready for new lease of life

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana has initiated measures on a large scale to restore the grandeur of Hyderabad’s Murgi Chowk, which was built during the rule of Asif Jahis. The government has started a campaign to protect the historical and cultural heritage. Constructive measures have been started by the department of Municipal Administration.

Recently, Muazzam Jahi Market, Clock Tower, and Bansilalpet stepwell have been restored to their grandeur, after which steps have been taken to restore the grandeur of the old city’s historical heritage Murgi Chowk, Mir Alam Mandi and Sardar Mahal. These historical buildings and heritage are placed within two kilometers of the historic four-hundred-year-old Charminar. Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) is supervising these development works.

Restaurant at Murgi Chowk Market

Built 125 years ago during the reign of the sixth Nizam, Mir Mahboob Ali Khan, the Murgi Chowk Market has been turned into a derelict building. This building has fallen into a dilapidated state and is getting from bad to worse. QQSUDA has prepared a special plan to gradually restore the glory of this market for which Rs. 36 crores is sanctioned for development and construction works.

It has been planned to construct a G+1 building with a restaurant on the first floor of the market. The restoration of the Murgi Chowk market is likely to be completed within one and half years.

QQSUDA administrator B. Santosh said that large-scale measures are being taken to protect the historical heritage of the Nizam era and to restore its grandeur. Opinions and suggestions are being sought from experts. At present, the traders of the market have been shifted to a nearby field.