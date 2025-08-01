Hyderabad is turning up the volume like never before. From legendary icons to Gen Z sensations, the City of Pearls is all set to become the music capital of India this year. Whether you’re into soulful music, Bollywood chartbusters, or EDM beats that make your heart race, this season has it all.

Live concerts are more than just music they’re moments. The lights, the crowd, the energy, and that one song that gives you goosebumps. In the remaining months of 2025, Hyderabad is bringing a once-in-a-lifetime lineup of performances that’ll stay with you long after the last note fades.

So if you’ve ever dreamt of swaying to Sonu Nigam live, dancing in a sea of neon at a DJ Snake set, or watching A.R. Rahman create magic on stage, this is your year.

Here’s a handpicked guide by Siasat.com for the top concerts happening in Hyderabad in second half of 2025.

Upcoming concerts in Hyderabad 2025

1) Ritviz – August 2

Known for his fusion of Hindustani classical with electronic music, Ritviz brings his catchy anthems like “Udd Gaye” and “Liggi” to Hyderabad.

Venue : Quake Arena, Kondapur

Ticket Price : start at Rs.999

Time : 8pm

2) DJ Snake – September 27

Global EDM superstar DJ Snake, behind hits like “Taki Taki” and “Magenta Riddim”, returns to India as part of Sunburn Arena.

Venue : To be announced

Ticket Price : From Rs.1,500

Time : 4pm onwards

3) Adnan Sami – September 27

With soul-stirring tracks like “Lift Kara De” and “Tera Chehra”, expect pure melody and nostalgia.

Venue : Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

Tickets from Rs.999 on BookMyShow.

Time : 7pm onwards

4) Armaan Malik – October 11

Pop prince and voice of romance Armaan Malik brings his charm and tracks like “You” and “Control” in his mesmerizing voice.

Venue : Boulder Hills.

Ticket Price : Rs.899 onwards

Time : 5.30pm

5) Sonu Nigam – October 25

Hyderabad will be serenaded by Sonu Nigam performing timeless hits like “Kal Ho Naa Ho” and “Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin”.

Venue : To be announced.

Ticket Price : Starting Rs.799

Time : 7pm

6) A.R. Rahman – November 8

The maestro himself, A.R. Rahman is set to perform in Hyderabad after a gap of 8years. With a full orchestra and choir, it promises to be a night of musical magic.

Venue : Ramoji Film City

Ticket Price : Rs.1799 onwards on District by Zomato.

Time : 7pm onwards

7) Jubin Nautiyal – November 15

Romantic ballads like “Tum Hi Aana” and “Lut Gaye” have made Jubin Nautiyal a fan favourite.

Venue : Boulder Hills

Ticket Price : Rs.999.

8) Sid Sriram Live In Concert – December 13

Some voices don’t just sing, they awaken something deep within.

Sid Sriram is one of those rare artists who doesn’t just perform music, he becomes it.

Venue : Boulder Hills

Ticket Price : TBA on 4th August

Time : 5.30pm

Book Your Spot

All tickets available on BookMyShow and District. Early bird deals, VIP zones, and mobile entry options available.

Hyderabad’s soundscape is ready to explode with talent, lights, and unforgettable vibes. Don’t miss your chance to be part of it. Your playlist is coming to life.