Hyderabad: Music, meditation festival begins in Kanha Shantivanam

Hyderabad: Heartfulness headquarters at Kanha Shanti Vanam began its ten-day long music concert by legendary artists of India followed by group meditation marking the 150th birth anniversary week of Pujya Shri Ram Chandraji Maharaj of Fatehgarh, affectionately known as Lalaji.

The music festival has a line-up of greats such as Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, Rahul Sharma, Pt. Sanjeev Abhyankar and Shashank Subramanyam, Sudha Raghunathan and Ustad Rashid Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamlesh Patel ‘Daaji’ said, “A great soul was born 150 years ago and he left a huge impact on mankind. Lalaji Maharaj showed us the way to true happiness within. Music brings us close to divinity and this is why we have also got the greatest of artists from India coming together on one platform at Heartfulness.”

The event was also marked by the opening of the world’s first Inner Peace Museum at Heartfulness which showcases artworks, paintings, sculptures, and other installations that depict the life and teachings of Lalaji Maharaj in his own handwriting.

Around one lakh people joined the festivities with a million more joining the celebrations online from all across the globe.