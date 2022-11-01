Hyderabad: Mutton prices set to touch all-time high due to shortage of livestock

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad are going to see a surge in mutton prices due to various factors including a shortage of supply of sheep and goats.

It is anticipated that the prices are likely to reach an all-time of Rs. 1000 per kilogram. The prices may even breach the Rs.1000-mark after Telugu Karthika Masam ends on November 23.

Currently, the mutton prices are somewhere between Rs. 800 and 850 per kilogram in Hyderabad. At some online grocery stores, it is already being sold in four-figure amounts.

In a span of one year, the mutton prices are going to double in Hyderabad as last year, the prices were between Rs. 500 and 550 per kilogram.

Why mutton prices are rising in Hyderabad?

There are many factors associated with the rise in mutton prices in the city. One of the major factors is a shortage of livestock.

Though the state government is trying to increase the supply by popularizing the sheep rearing and distribution scheme, it is not yielding the desired result as many are not interested in it.

Due to a supply-demand mismatch, Telangana is importing sheep from the neighbouring districts. As transporting animals incurs transportation costs, it is leading to rise in mutton prices in Hyderabad.

Apart from supply-side constraints, the rise in demand is also responsible for the surge in mutton prices in the city.

In recent years, the city saw a rise in the consumption of meat. The pandemic to some extent is also responsible for the rise in meat demand as people are preferring healthy diets.