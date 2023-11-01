Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya spotted in his Ferrari, guess price?

Hyderabad: Celebrities, especially actors, have a strong affection for luxurious cars, possessing some of the most extravagant and high-end wheels. They often maintain a trend of continually upgrading their garage with new, top-of-the-line vehicles, reflecting their deep passion and fascination for these lavish automobiles.

Tollywood heartthrob Naga Chaitanya is no exception. His love for luxury cars is known to all. Chay, who is a Ferrari fanatic, was spotted at a petrol station in Jubilee Hills in his swanky red Ferrari 488 GTB. The actor became the centre of attention as he cruised in his prized possession that purchased back in 2018. It is reportedly worth Rs 3.6 to 4 crores in India.

The sighting of Chaitanya, behind the wheel of his striking red car, ignited excitement among onlookers present at the station. Fans were overjoyed and thrilled to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor. Check out the viral video below.

Naga Chaitanya Car Collection

Apart from Ferrari 488 GTB, Naga Chaitanya also owns —

BMW 740Li

Land Rover Range Rover Vogue

Nissan GT-R

Porshe Panamera Turbo – S

Porshe Cayenne Turbo

Mercedes Benz G-Class

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya has director Chandoo Mondeti’s next starring Sai Pallavi in the female lead role.